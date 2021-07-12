Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of AAP opened at $213.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.