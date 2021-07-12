Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,711 shares of company stock worth $1,079,146. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $340,000. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

