Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ADEVF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Adevinta ASA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

