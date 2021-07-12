ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 94,086 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NYSE:ACVA) insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64.

NYSE:ACVA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

