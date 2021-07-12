ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Achieves $654,463.74

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 12th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $654,463.74 and $7,710.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00060995 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

