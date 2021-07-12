ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial restated their buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $802.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after purchasing an additional 620,550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

