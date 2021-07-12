Accenture plc (ACN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 on August 13th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

NYSE:ACN opened at $312.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.87. Accenture has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

