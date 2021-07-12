A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of A10 Networks worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $387,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 44.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 57,302 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $14,501,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 242,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 88,906 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $753,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

