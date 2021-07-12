997 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $185.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.03 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

