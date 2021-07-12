$996.87 Million in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report sales of $996.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $962.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $490.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $62.72. 39,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,074. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

