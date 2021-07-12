9,522 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

NYSE NSC opened at $263.64 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

