$94.95 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report $94.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.70 million and the highest is $95.14 million. Yext reported sales of $88.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $383.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $386.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $437.50 million, with estimates ranging from $427.70 million to $455.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $13.94 on Monday. Yext has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $63,199.57. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,701 shares in the company, valued at $478,526.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,086 shares of company stock worth $2,419,491 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

