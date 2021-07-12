908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 42,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NYSE:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,666,140.00.

MASS stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

