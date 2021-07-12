$81.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report $81.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $81.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $76.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $341.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $338.32 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $395.00 million, with estimates ranging from $377.49 million to $406.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $48.74. 145,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

