$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $78.00 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $3.42 on Friday, hitting $130.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,335. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.20 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65. Appian has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

