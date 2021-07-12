7,624 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

WCN opened at $122.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.71 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

