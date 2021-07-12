70,000 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $218,000.

OTCMKTS:SLCRU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 188,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

