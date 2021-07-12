69,001 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.74. 3,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,099. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

