683 Capital Management LLC Sells 197,484 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 197,484 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $9,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78. uniQure has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

