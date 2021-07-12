683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,895,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,392,000. Reinvent Technology Partners makes up about 1.6% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,662,000. White Square Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

RTP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,417. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.