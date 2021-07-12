683 Capital Management LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 4.46% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUCR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 1,807.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

EUCR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

