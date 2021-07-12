683 Capital Management LLC Invests $16.40 Million in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,597,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Ajax I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $513,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $19,734,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the fourth quarter worth about $3,103,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,281. Ajax I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.95.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

