683 Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightJump Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LightJump Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LightJump Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $871,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LightJump Acquisition alerts:

LJAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546. LightJump Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

LightJump Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LJAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.