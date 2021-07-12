683 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,747,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,021,000.

FOREU traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

