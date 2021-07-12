608 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 608 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $69.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

