$6.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will report $6.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.27 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.23 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 104,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

