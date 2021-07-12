$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce $6.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. Cummins reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.22 on Friday, hitting $242.70. The company had a trading volume of 789,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,143. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84. Cummins has a 52 week low of $171.76 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

