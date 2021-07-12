59,844 Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.95. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

