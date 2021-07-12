569,207 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Acquired by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 569,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

OTCMKTS GGPIU traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.86. 1,036,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,804. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

