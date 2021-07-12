56,879 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Avient comprises 1.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avient by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,874,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Avient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

