$534.70 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce $534.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $546.80 million and the lowest is $526.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $300.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 90,419 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 57.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 47.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLF stock remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Monday. 93,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

