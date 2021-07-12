52,850 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APPH. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $14.85 on Monday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.