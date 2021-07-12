524 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 112,487 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $9,642,000.

TAN opened at $88.21 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.01.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

