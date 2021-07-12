516,228 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 516,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,796,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. 144,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,950,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

