4,984 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after purchasing an additional 195,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

CVLT stock opened at $79.29 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.60, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

