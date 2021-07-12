$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report $49.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 78,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a PE ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

