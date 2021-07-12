$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report $49.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Tactile Systems Technology stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. 78,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a PE ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.60.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
