47,790 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONTF. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

ONTF opened at $37.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.18. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.