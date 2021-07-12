$430.30 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $430.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. 23,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,018. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

