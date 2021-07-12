$430.30 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $430.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.00 million and the lowest is $429.40 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. 23,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,018. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,234,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.