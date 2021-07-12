$409.96 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post sales of $409.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.80 million. PTC posted sales of $351.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PTC by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 30.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.84. 18,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,854. PTC has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.52.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.