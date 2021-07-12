$4.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.47. Capital One Financial posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 382%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $19.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $23.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $21.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

COF stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $57.87 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

