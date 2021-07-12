$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $17.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.90. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

