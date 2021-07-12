35,740 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 308,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.57 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

