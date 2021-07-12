3,396 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

