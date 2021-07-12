333,566 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 333,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,821,000. The Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD stock remained flat at $$322.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 55,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

