$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce sales of $313.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $183.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

