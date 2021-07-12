3,120 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $180.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.85. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

