$306.30 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post sales of $306.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.60 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $303.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,592 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.38. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $227.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.82.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.