$294.34 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report sales of $294.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.58 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 853,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.40. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

