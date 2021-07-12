2,793 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP opened at $75.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.39) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

