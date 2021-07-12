250,000 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Purchased by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,528,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth $32,352,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,393,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMACA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,452. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

